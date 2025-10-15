When, where to watch 'They Call Him OG' on OTT
What's the story
Pawan Kalyan's latest release, They Call Him OG, has taken the Telugu film industry by storm. Released on September 25, the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025, grossing nearly ₹192 crore net in India. Praised for its action-packed sequences and larger-than-life storytelling, the movie won audiences' hearts across the world. Now, it is gearing up for a digital debut.
OTT premiere
Netflix to stream 'They Call Him OG'
According to a recent report by Gulte, Netflix had acquired the streaming rights of They Call Him OG for a whopping amount even before its theatrical release. The platform has confirmed that the film will be available for streaming from October 23 (Thursday), precisely four weeks after it hit cinemas.
Star power
About 'They Call Him OG'
The film features a star-studded cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Neha Shetty, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the movie boasts grand production design and stunning visuals. Music by Thaman S has also been widely appreciated. Excited by the overwhelming response to They Call Him OG, Kalyan has revealed plans to continue the OG universe with a sequel or prequel, or both.