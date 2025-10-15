'OG' was a smash hit

When, where to watch 'They Call Him OG' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:07 am Oct 15, 202511:07 am

What's the story

Pawan Kalyan's latest release, They Call Him OG, has taken the Telugu film industry by storm. Released on September 25, the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025, grossing nearly ₹192 crore net in India. Praised for its action-packed sequences and larger-than-life storytelling, the movie won audiences' hearts across the world. Now, it is gearing up for a digital debut.