Thurston to undergo liver biopsy due to elevated enzyme levels
Entertainment
Katie Thurston, known from The Bachelorette, just let fans know she's getting a liver biopsy as doctors try to figure out why her enzyme levels are high.
This comes three months after her double mastectomy and follows her stage four breast cancer diagnosis in February 2025.
Thurston seeks therapy and antidepressants
Even after pausing her cancer medications, the enzyme issue hasn't cleared up, though scans thankfully show no signs of cancer in her liver.
Thurston's been open about how tough it is not having clear answers, but says she's staying hopeful thanks to medical progress.
She's also focusing on mental health, looking for a new therapist and antidepressants, and finding comfort in home projects with her husband, comedian Jeff Acuri.