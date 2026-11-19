The source added, "Instead, they can sell tickets at Regular Weekend rates for both 2D and 3D versions."

"However, for the 3D version, cinemas will have to add the applicable 3D charges to the ticket price."

"IMAX and other special formats will continue to be priced higher, as there's tremendous demand to watch Ramayana in these formats."

"On Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, however, cinemas will have to charge Blockbuster Weekend rates for these premium formats."