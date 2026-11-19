'Ramayana' ticket prices to be slashed from tomorrow
What's the story
The blockbuster film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, among others, will see a reduction in ticket prices from Friday, November 20. The decision comes after some moviegoers expressed concerns over high ticket costs. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "The cinemas have been informed that from tomorrow, November 20, they no longer need to charge Blockbuster or even Popular ticket rates for Ramayana."
Pricing details
'They can sell tickets at Regular Weekend rates...'
The source added, "Instead, they can sell tickets at Regular Weekend rates for both 2D and 3D versions."
"However, for the 3D version, cinemas will have to add the applicable 3D charges to the ticket price."
"IMAX and other special formats will continue to be priced higher, as there's tremendous demand to watch Ramayana in these formats."
"On Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, however, cinemas will have to charge Blockbuster Weekend rates for these premium formats."
Box office success
Film's box office collection
Some cinemas also revealed that the discounted Tuesday offer is expected to apply on November 24 as well.
The insider said, "Nothing has been confirmed yet on this front. The makers and distributors will take a call in a few days and inform the theaters accordingly."
Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, Ramayana has earned a staggering ₹844.4 crore net in India across all languages, as per Sacnilk.