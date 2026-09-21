Why Tigmanshu Dhulia finds 'Mirzapur' 'heavily exaggerated'
What's the story
Filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his films set in the Hindi heartland, has criticized the depiction of this region in popular shows like Mirzapur. Speaking to Zoom about his latest directorial venture Ghamasaan, which features a dacoit and an IPS officer, he called out the "exaggerated" portrayal of the hinterland in such projects.
Critique
'Whatever was shown doesn't really happen'
Dhulia said, "I can't speak about Mirzapur because whatever was shown was heavily exaggerated; whatever was shown doesn't really happen."
He added, "Katte ban rahe hain, arms ban rahe hain, aise nahi bante hain. Complete lawlessness joh dikhayi hai, voh bhi nahi hoti hai aise (They're making weapons, they're making arms, that's not how it's done. The kind of complete lawlessness that has been shown isn't like this either)."
He found Gangs of Wasseypur to be a more accurate representation.
Filmmaking philosophy
On why he focuses on location in his films
Dhulia emphasized the importance of location in his movies, saying, "The Hindi heartland is not just one location. Uttar Pradesh is different from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan."
"Even there, there are different regions. Location is a huge character in my films. I like doing that because I am inspired by American movies."
Meanwhile, his latest film Ghamasaan, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi, was released on September 11 on ZEE5.