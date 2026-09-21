Why Tigmanshu Dhulia finds 'Mirzapur' 'heavily exaggerated'

Dhulia said, "I can't speak about Mirzapur because whatever was shown was heavily exaggerated; whatever was shown doesn't really happen."

He added, "Katte ban rahe hain, arms ban rahe hain, aise nahi bante hain. Complete lawlessness joh dikhayi hai, voh bhi nahi hoti hai aise (They're making weapons, they're making arms, that's not how it's done. The kind of complete lawlessness that has been shown isn't like this either)."

He found Gangs of Wasseypur to be a more accurate representation.