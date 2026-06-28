Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' faces controversy over title
What's the story
The upcoming film Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary tamasha dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is facing controversy over its title. The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Film and Cultural Department has raised objections, stating that the title doesn't do justice to Narayangaonkar's legacy, reported TV9 Marathi. They have suggested alternative titles like Vitha or Vithabai. The NCP further emphasized that Narayangaonkar was not just a folk artist but a torchbearer of Maharashtra's culture and art forms.
Family backing
Narayangaonkar's family supports NCP's demand
Narayangaonkar's sons, Kailash and Rajesh, along with her grandson Mohit, have reportedly backed the NCP's demand. Babasaheb Patil, NCP Maharashtra State President, stressed the need to ensure that Narayangaonkar is depicted with utmost respect, dignity, and grace. He added that it is his duty and that of the party to ensure this. The makers of Eetha haven't yet responded to these concerns.
Teaser highlights
'Eetha' teaser showcases extraordinary moment in Narayangaonkar's life
The teaser of Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, features a crucial moment in Narayangaonkar's life, the birth of her child. Despite being heavily pregnant, she continues to perform on stage and delivers the baby backstage during a show. In an extraordinary act, she cuts the umbilical cord with a stone and resumes her performance, leaving the audience in awe. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeesha Ayyub. It will be released on August 28.