Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' faces controversy over title

Teaser highlights

'Eetha' teaser showcases extraordinary moment in Narayangaonkar's life

The teaser of Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, features a crucial moment in Narayangaonkar's life, the birth of her child. Despite being heavily pregnant, she continues to perform on stage and delivers the baby backstage during a show. In an extraordinary act, she cuts the umbilical cord with a stone and resumes her performance, leaving the audience in awe. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeesha Ayyub. It will be released on August 28.