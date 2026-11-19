Tiwari's 'Ramayana' casts Yash as Ravana in 33-kg 10-headed costume
In Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana, Yash is set to play Ravana wearing a massive 33-kilogram costume, complete with a striking 10-headed design.
Costume designer Saniya Sardhariya shared that the look captures Ravana's larger-than-life persona, showing him as a scholar, warrior, and devoted Shiva follower.
Sardhariya sought powerful intellectual Ravana look
Sardhariya wanted Ravana to feel powerful and intellectual rather than just menacing. She described the challenge as translating those contradictions into visual identity.
Sardhariya said Yash showed commitment to carrying the elaborate costume.