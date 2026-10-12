Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Part 1 to hit theaters November 5 2026
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Part 1 of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is officially set to hit theaters on November 5, 2026.
The announcement dropped right at the start of Navratri, and advance bookings will kick off from Dussehra, so you can plan your festive movie outing early.
'Ramayana' poster previews full lead cast
The film's new poster just dropped, giving us a first look at the all-star lineup.
Ranbir Kapoor takes on Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Ravie Dubey steps in as Lakshman, and Rocking Star Yash transforms into Ravana.
This is only part one of a two-part series, so there's even more to look forward to after this release.