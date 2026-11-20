Tiwari's 'Ramayana' set to be 2nd-fastest to 650cr Hindi net
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is on fire at the box office, is set to become the second-fastest film to enter the ₹650 crore Hindi net club on day 15 since its November 5 release.
It pulled in ₹19.35 crore on day 15 alone, is set to become the second-fastest film to reach this milestone after Dhurandhar 2.
'Ramayana' opened 64.85cr and crossed 1,000cr
The movie kicked off with a huge ₹64.85 crore opening day and has now crossed ₹1,000 crore in India, with worldwide earnings topping ₹1,547.15 crore.
With big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta leading the cast, and no major competition until late November, Ramayana is set to keep its winning streak going for a while.