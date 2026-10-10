Tiwari's 'Ramayana' to open US November 5 in 2 versions

The Hindi version runs for a hefty 3 hours and 15 minutes, while the English one skips the songs and interval for a tighter 2-hour, 45-minute experience.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Indian fans get paid previews on November 4 before its wider release. This dual-release move shows just how big of a global moment this film is shaping up to be.