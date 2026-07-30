Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer highlights marriage, exile and Sita's abduction
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped, and it's got everyone talking. Ranbir Kapoor steps in as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Yash plays Ravana.
The preview covers big moments (Rama and Sita's marriage, their exile, and Sita's abduction) bringing the classic story to life with a fresh vibe.
'Ramayana' trailer features Rama's death vow
The trailer features Rama boldly declaring, "If Ravana is the king of three worlds, then he will have to face his death in the three worlds," setting up an intense showdown.
It also features Rama and Sita's marriage and her kidnapping.
Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar called it "magnificent," while Jackky Bhagnani praised Rakul Preet Singh's role as Shurpanakha.
Made on a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, Ramayana will release in two parts (the first lands this Diwali on November 8, 2026).