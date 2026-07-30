Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer wows with Kapoor, Yash, Pallavi, Deol absent
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer is out, and people are buzzing about its stunning visuals and star cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita.
But fans noticed Sunny Deol's Hanuman is missing from the promo, sparking curiosity about his role.
Deol started work, Hanuman appears later
Turns out, according to the Valmiki Ramayana, Hanuman shows up after Sita Haran. So Part One likely ends before his big entrance.
Sunny Deol also mentioned he recently started working on the film, hinting that Hanuman will be a major part of Part Two.
Celebs praise trailer, 'Ramayana' out Diwali
The trailer got lots of love from celebs, Bhumi Pednekar called it "magnificent," and Naveen Polishetty praised Tiwari's direction.
The movie drops this Diwali (2026), with Part Two set for next Diwali.
Plus, Deol stars in Batwara 1947 releasing August 14 this year.