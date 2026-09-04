Tom Hardy returns for 'MobLand' S03, ends months of speculation

The second season of MobLand will premiere on September 18, with new episodes released weekly.

The plot revolves around the Harrigans trying to maintain unity as they face threats from rising rivals.

The upcoming season will also feature Paddy Considine, Mandeep Dhillon, Joanne Froggatt, and Jasmine Jobson.

Meanwhile, despite reports of tension on set during Season 2, Mirren publicly supported Hardy earlier this year.

She posted a photo with him on Instagram and defended him in an interview with Variety.