Tom Hardy returns for 'MobLand' S03, ends months of speculation
What's the story
The streaming platform Paramount+ has confirmed that actor Tom Hardy will reprise his role in the third season of MobLand, via Variety. The announcement put to rest months of speculation about Hardy's involvement in the popular series. Earlier this year, reports surfaced claiming that Hardy had been fired from the show due to a behind-the-scenes dispute with screenwriter Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser.
On-set disputes
Insiders say Guy Ritchie and Glasser wanted Hardy back
Despite the reported tensions, insiders told the outlet that Hardy, Butterworth, and Glasser were working to resolve their creative differences.
Director Guy Ritchie and Glasser were reportedly among those who wanted Hardy back.
The show will see Hardy reprising his role as Harry da Souza, an Irish crime family's fixer led by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren's characters.
Upcoming season
'MobLand' S02 plot and cast
The second season of MobLand will premiere on September 18, with new episodes released weekly.
The plot revolves around the Harrigans trying to maintain unity as they face threats from rising rivals.
The upcoming season will also feature Paddy Considine, Mandeep Dhillon, Joanne Froggatt, and Jasmine Jobson.
Meanwhile, despite reports of tension on set during Season 2, Mirren publicly supported Hardy earlier this year.
She posted a photo with him on Instagram and defended him in an interview with Variety.