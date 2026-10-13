Touqeer to collaborate with Singh while joining 'Bigg Boss 20'

Qazi Touqeer, known for winning Fame Gurukul back in 2005, is gearing up for a big collaboration with singer Arijit Singh.

The news was confirmed by Qazi's brother Touseef, who called the project "very big and beautiful," though he mentioned that it's still early days and work hasn't fully started yet.

This announcement comes just as Qazi is making a TV comeback on Bigg Boss 20.