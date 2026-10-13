Touqeer to collaborate with Singh while joining 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
Qazi Touqeer, known for winning Fame Gurukul back in 2005, is gearing up for a big collaboration with singer Arijit Singh.
The news was confirmed by Qazi's brother Touseef, who called the project "very big and beautiful," though he mentioned that it's still early days and work hasn't fully started yet.
This announcement comes just as Qazi is making a TV comeback on Bigg Boss 20.
Touqeer persevered and performed in Kashmir
Even after facing career setbacks like shelved acting projects, Qazi has stuck to his passion for music and acting. His brother highlighted how dedicated he's been, saying his willpower never faded.
Before joining Bigg Boss 20, which streams on JioHotstar, Qazi performed live in Kashmir alongside other contestants like Mahhi Vij.