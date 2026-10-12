Touqeer's family says 'Bigg Boss 20' persona reflects Kashmir upbringing
Entertainment
Qazi Touqeer's family just confirmed that his energetic, fun-loving side on Bigg Boss 20 isn't an act: it's how he's always been.
His uncle shared that Qazi has been lively and humorous since growing up in Kashmir, and he studied at a convent school in Rajbagh, then he went to Amar Singh College.
Touqeer parlayed 'Fame Gurukul' win internationally
After winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, Qazi worked hard to build a music career with performances across Australia and the US.
His family says there's real dedication behind the rockstar image. His wife stands by him through it all, and his brother even teased a possible collaboration with Arijit Singh.
Acting hasn't always been easy for Qazi, but he keeps going thanks to his passion and tons of support from fans and celebs alike.