Touqeer's family says 'Bigg Boss 20' persona reflects Kashmir upbringing

After winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, Qazi worked hard to build a music career with performances across Australia and the US.

His family says there's real dedication behind the rockstar image. His wife stands by him through it all, and his brother even teased a possible collaboration with Arijit Singh.

Acting hasn't always been easy for Qazi, but he keeps going thanks to his passion and tons of support from fans and celebs alike.