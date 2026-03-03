'Not acceptable': 'SNL' faces backlash for its Tourette's skit 

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) has sparked controversy with a sketch that parodies celebrities attributing their controversial behavior to Tourette's syndrome. The sketch follows an incident at the recent BAFTA Film Awards where a Tourette's campaigner involuntarily shouted a racial slur while two Black actors were on stage. Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, has since condemned the SNL sketch as "not acceptable."

Statement 'Mocking a disability is never acceptable' In a statement, McNally expressed her disappointment at the release of content that ridicules Tourette's and reduces the community to a punchline. She emphasized that mocking any disability is unacceptable, including Tourette's. "I want to be completely clear here: THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE," she wrote. "Mocking a disability is never acceptable. It would not be tolerated for any other condition, and it should not be tolerated by people with Tourette's."

Impact McNally explains why mocking disabilities is not acceptable In her post titled "Statement following Saturday Night Live," McNally explained that Tourette's is a complex and incurable neurological condition. "It is not a joke," she said. "It is not a personality trait. It is not a source of entertainment." She added that people with Tourette's have faced "horrific" trolling and harassment in recent days, and acknowledged that recent events have been "painful for multiple communities."

Sketch details Details of the 'SNL' sketch The SNL sketch featured cast members impersonating celebrities like Bill Cosby, Mel Gibson, JK Rowling, Ye, Armie Hammer, and Louis CK. They claim their past statements or actions were due to Tourette's syndrome. This comes after John Davidson's involuntary outburst of a racial slur at the BAFTAs. Davidson has since clarified that his tics are involuntary and do not reflect his character or beliefs.

