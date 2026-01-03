'Toxic': Tara Sutaria exudes strength in intense first-look poster
The makers of Yash's upcoming film, Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, have unveiled the first look of actor Tara Sutaria as Rebecca. The poster depicts a character who is both fragile and strong, hinting at an intriguing, surprising journey. This announcement comes after previous character reveals featuring Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Nayanthara.
#TOXIC will release on March 19th
Career progression
Sutaria's journey from debut to 'Toxic'
Sutaria, who made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, has since starred in action films like Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns. She also headlined the survival thriller Apurva in 2023, which showcased her range as a performer. Toxic marks her first pan-India project.
Film's significance
'Toxic' marks a milestone for Kannada cinema
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a landmark film for Kannada cinema. The movie is the first major Indian production to be conceived, written and filmed in both Kannada and English simultaneously. Dubbing versions are also being prepared in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, among other languages.
Director's perspective
Mohandas's insights on Sutaria's performance in 'Toxic'
Mohandas shared her thoughts on working with Sutaria, saying, "I've always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara... And perhaps it doesn't need to be defined." She added that she realized the best way to reach Sutaria was by giving her space. "When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking which is born from an inner understanding she carried all along." Produced by KVN Productions, Toxic will release on March 19.