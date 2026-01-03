'Toxic': Tara Sutaria exudes strength in intense first-look poster

Sutaria, who made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, has since starred in action films like Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns. She also headlined the survival thriller Apurva in 2023, which showcased her range as a performer. Toxic marks her first pan-India project.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a landmark film for Kannada cinema. The movie is the first major Indian production to be conceived, written and filmed in both Kannada and English simultaneously. Dubbing versions are also being prepared in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, among other languages.

Director's perspective

Mohandas's insights on Sutaria's performance in 'Toxic'

Mohandas shared her thoughts on working with Sutaria, saying, "I've always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara... And perhaps it doesn't need to be defined." She added that she realized the best way to reach Sutaria was by giving her space. "When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking which is born from an inner understanding she carried all along." Produced by KVN Productions, Toxic will release on March 19.