'Toxic' crosses ₹100cr in 3 days but collections slip
Entertainment
Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups made a splash by crossing ₹100 crore in just three days.
But the excitement faded quickly: Friday's earnings slipped to ₹13.5 crore, down 20% from Thursday, and even the Saturday collections didn't boost numbers as expected.
Hindi dub lifts 'Toxic' to ₹110cr
While hitting ₹100 crore is impressive, it's not enough for a film with this much hype and star power. The movie is expected to reach about ₹110 crore over five days, driven mainly by its Hindi-dubbed version.
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash's comeback after four years and features a star-studded cast with Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, but so far, it hasn't lived up to big expectations.