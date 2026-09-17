'Toxic' reaches ₹249.49 cr in India after 22 days
Entertainment
Yash's film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is drawing attention in its third week. The movie just hit ₹249.49 crore at the Indian box office after 22 days, just shy of the ₹250 crore milestone.
Despite fewer people showing up daily now, Toxic continues to add to its total.
'Toxic' at ₹341.52 cr worldwide
Toxic isn't just big in India: it's a global hit too, collecting ₹341.52 crore worldwide so far (with ₹43.75 crore from overseas).
Karnataka remains one of the key contributors to the film's theatrical business, but the film's also done well in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Thanks to a unique story and Yash's star power, Toxic has carved out its own space this year, even with tough competition around.