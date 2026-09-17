'Toxic' reaches ₹249.49 cr in India after 22 days

Toxic isn't just big in India: it's a global hit too, collecting ₹341.52 crore worldwide so far (with ₹43.75 crore from overseas).

Karnataka remains one of the key contributors to the film's theatrical business, but the film's also done well in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Thanks to a unique story and Yash's star power, Toxic has carved out its own space this year, even with tough competition around.