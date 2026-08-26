'Toxic' team asks fans not to record or post spoilers
Entertainment
Yash is back with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, hitting theaters August 26.
Ahead of release, he shared a note from the Toxic team asking fans not to record scenes or post spoilers online, saying the film is "years of heart poured into a world we built frame by frame, scene by scene, choice by choice."
The Toxic team also thanked everyone for the huge advance bookings and support.
Actor Yash's 'Toxic' features Advani Nayanthara
This is Yash's first film since KGF Chapter 2, and it features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.
The team hopes everyone can enjoy the story together on the big screen, no spoilers needed.
Toxic will be released in theaters on August 26.