'Toxic' teaser: Yash steps into a gritty new world
Entertainment
The first teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is out, and it's all about Yash as Raya—a gangster in a dark, intense universe.
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film looks raw and stylish, with its global release set for March 19, 2026.
Nayanthara brings depth as Ganga
Nayanthara joins as Ganga, a major player alongside Yash.
Director Mohandas shared that Nayanthara's emotional clarity and restraint make her perfect for the role—she really brings Ganga to life with subtle power.
Big cast, bigger reach
Toxic features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.
Co-written by Mohandas and Yash, the movie was shot in Kannada and English and will drop worldwide in six languages—including Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam—on March 19, 2026.