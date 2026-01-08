'Toxic' teaser: Yash steps into a gritty new world Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

The first teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is out, and it's all about Yash as Raya—a gangster in a dark, intense universe.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film looks raw and stylish, with its global release set for March 19, 2026.