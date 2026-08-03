'Toy Story 5' crosses $1.07 billion, surpasses 'Toy Story 3'
Entertainment
Toy Story 5 just pulled off a huge win. It's now crossed $1.07 billion at the global box office, officially beating Toy Story 3's lifetime total.
Released on June 19, it's already the second biggest movie in the franchise after Toy Story 4 and ranks as the 10th highest-grossing animated film ever.
'Toy Story 5' could hit $1.1-$1.2B
Even with fewer theaters and some drop in earnings, Toy Story 5 keeps raking in cash: $6.3 million in North America and $14.5 million overseas this weekend alone.
It's outpaced other animated favorites like Zootopia and Finding Dory, both of which topped $1 billion before.
Analysts say it could finish between $1.1 and $1.2 billion, making it the top earner of all Toy Story films so far, a pretty awesome legacy for a series that started!