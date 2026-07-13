Trailer for 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' shows Menon as inspired headmaster

'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' streams July 24

This seven-episode comedy-drama drops on Prime Video July 24.

Directed by Humank Gaur and written by Biswapati Sarkar and Akshay Asthana, the series draws from real school memories, something the director says makes it extra relatable.

Menon describes his character as relatable and layered, while Archana Puran Singh joins in with a lively young cast.

If you're into stories about second chances (and some good old school nostalgia), this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.