Trailer for 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' shows Menon as inspired headmaster
The trailer for Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is out, and it's giving major quirky-school vibes.
Kay Kay Menon stars as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a chill headmaster at a government school who suddenly gets inspired to shake things up after hearing about a Cambridge training program for Delhi's top headmasters.
Expect plenty of classroom chaos and heartfelt moments as he tries to turn things around.
'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' streams July 24
This seven-episode comedy-drama drops on Prime Video July 24.
Directed by Humank Gaur and written by Biswapati Sarkar and Akshay Asthana, the series draws from real school memories, something the director says makes it extra relatable.
Menon describes his character as relatable and layered, while Archana Puran Singh joins in with a lively young cast.
If you're into stories about second chances (and some good old school nostalgia), this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.