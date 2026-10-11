Trailer for 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust' shows Acharya's journey
Entertainment
The trailer for Ganesh: Dust to Stardust just dropped, giving us a first look at the life of legendary Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya.
The film traces his journey from tough beginnings to becoming one of the industry's most celebrated talents, and hits theaters on December 11, 2026.
Acharya wrote and directed, Soni stars
Written and directed by Acharya himself, the movie dives into his struggles, passion for dance, and big career moments.
Shivanshu Soni stars alongside Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, and Sakshi Pawaskar.
Plus, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have already shown their support by sharing the trailer online.