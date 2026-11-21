Trailer for 'Heal' shows Middleton's cancer fight on Three Peaks
The new trailer for Heal just dropped, giving us a real look at Kate Middleton's fight with cancer and how it changed her life.
The film follows her as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, using the trek as a way to recover, reflect, and connect with others going through tough illnesses.
Heal premieres November 30 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.
Middleton's brother James discusses bell tradition
One of the most touching parts? Kate's brother James joins her to talk about ringing the bell, a tradition marking the end of cancer treatment.
The documentary also shows Kate reuniting with family after finishing her climb, all set against some seriously beautiful UK mountain views.
Directed by Benji Jackson, Heal highlights resilience and nature's healing power while supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.