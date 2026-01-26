Travis Scott surprises fans with Nolan's 'The Odyssey' role

In a surprising turn of events, rapper Travis Scott has been revealed to have a speaking role in Christopher Nolan 's upcoming film, The Odyssey. The revelation was made during a commercial break on Sunday's NFL AFC Championship game, where previously unseen footage from the movie featured Scott alongside Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland . This unexpected casting decision has sparked mixed reactions online.

Social media frenzy Fans react to Scott's unexpected appearance in 'The Odyssey' The brief clip of Scott's appearance in The Odyssey has since gone viral on social media platform X. While some fans expressed disbelief and confusion over his casting, others were more positive. One user wrote: "Travis Scott is in The Odyssey and has a speaking role???? Nolan come on man lmaooo." Another said: "I think Travis Scott stepping into acting is awesome and interesting don't really understand why people are hating so much."

Previous partnership Scott and Nolan's history of collaboration Despite the surprise element, this isn't the first time Scott and Nolan have worked together. The duo previously collaborated on Tenet, where Scott contributed to the end credits track, The Plan. Nolan was reportedly impressed by Scott's "creative instincts" during this collaboration, even writing him a personal note after watching the music video for Franchise.

