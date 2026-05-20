Travolta's directorial debut 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' stars daughter Ella
Entertainment
John Travolta just premiered his first film as a director, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at Cannes on May 15. His daughter Ella landed a starring role as a flight attendant.
Travolta told Jimmy Fallon he was bursting with pride, calling her performance "A star is born right," while Ella described the night as both calm and emotional.
Travolta receives surprise honorary Palme d'Or
Travolta also received the surprise Honorary Palme d'Or at the festival, calling it "It is beyond a humbling experience." and sharing that he had no idea it was coming.
Festival director Thierry Fremaux had secured the film's spot months earlier.
If you want to watch Propeller One-Way Night Coach, it drops on Apple TV from May 29.