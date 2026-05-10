'Looking forward': Trisha arrives for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Actor Trisha has reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay will take his oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu . The event is scheduled for 10:00am, and security has been tightened in view of the occasion. Trisha and Vijay, who have co-starred in several films, have reportedly been dating for several years.

Actor's appearance Trisha 'looking forward' to the ceremony Trisha was seen in a powder blue saree with her hair tied in a bun decorated with gajra. When asked about the "big day for Tamil Nadu," she replied, "looking forward." Videos and photos of her from the event are now going viral online.

Twitter Post Trisha reaches the venue Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/VmvDUqIjIq — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

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Dating rumors Vijay's divorce case is underway Trisha and Vijay are rumored to be in a relationship for a long time now. These speculations further gained traction earlier this year when Vijay's wife filed for divorce, citing infidelity and cruelty. She alleged that Vijay was involved with another actor during their marriage. While she did not name the actor, many believe it to be Trisha.

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