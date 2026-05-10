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'Looking forward': Trisha arrives for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony
Trisha will attend the ceremony

'Looking forward': Trisha arrives for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

By Isha Sharma
May 10, 2026
09:42 am
What's the story

Actor Trisha has reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay will take his oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The event is scheduled for 10:00am, and security has been tightened in view of the occasion. Trisha and Vijay, who have co-starred in several films, have reportedly been dating for several years.

Actor's appearance

Trisha 'looking forward' to the ceremony

Trisha was seen in a powder blue saree with her hair tied in a bun decorated with gajra. When asked about the "big day for Tamil Nadu," she replied, "looking forward." Videos and photos of her from the event are now going viral online.

Twitter Post

Trisha reaches the venue

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Dating rumors

Vijay's divorce case is underway

Trisha and Vijay are rumored to be in a relationship for a long time now. These speculations further gained traction earlier this year when Vijay's wife filed for divorce, citing infidelity and cruelty. She alleged that Vijay was involved with another actor during their marriage. While she did not name the actor, many believe it to be Trisha.

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Political milestone

Vijay's historic win in the elections

Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will take oath as Chief Minister after his party won 108 seats in the Assembly elections. This is a landmark moment for Tamil Nadu as it ends nearly six decades of rule by two major Dravidian parties: DMK and AIADMK. The swearing-in ceremony will also see nine other ministers being sworn in alongside Vijay.

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