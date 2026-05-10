'Looking forward': Trisha arrives for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony
What's the story
Actor Trisha has reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay will take his oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The event is scheduled for 10:00am, and security has been tightened in view of the occasion. Trisha and Vijay, who have co-starred in several films, have reportedly been dating for several years.
Actor's appearance
Trisha 'looking forward' to the ceremony
Trisha was seen in a powder blue saree with her hair tied in a bun decorated with gajra. When asked about the "big day for Tamil Nadu," she replied, "looking forward." Videos and photos of her from the event are now going viral online.
Twitter Post
Trisha reaches the venue
Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/VmvDUqIjIq— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
Dating rumors
Vijay's divorce case is underway
Trisha and Vijay are rumored to be in a relationship for a long time now. These speculations further gained traction earlier this year when Vijay's wife filed for divorce, citing infidelity and cruelty. She alleged that Vijay was involved with another actor during their marriage. While she did not name the actor, many believe it to be Trisha.
Political milestone
Vijay's historic win in the elections
Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will take oath as Chief Minister after his party won 108 seats in the Assembly elections. This is a landmark moment for Tamil Nadu as it ends nearly six decades of rule by two major Dravidian parties: DMK and AIADMK. The swearing-in ceremony will also see nine other ministers being sworn in alongside Vijay.