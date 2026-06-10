Triveni denies Netflix's 'Maa Behen' referenced 'Choli Ke Peeche'
Suresh Triveni, director of Netflix's Maa Behen, says he didn't think about the 1993 Khal Nayak song Choli Ke Peeche while making his film, even though some viewers have drawn comparisons.
He shared that these reactions were both surprising and heartening.
In Maa Behen, Madhuri Dixit plays Rekha, who faces judgment for wearing a sleeveless blouse, a piece of clothing that becomes her quiet act of rebellion against social norms.
'Maa Behen' blouse highlights women's autonomy
Unlike the choli in Khal Nayak, which was seen as sexualized, the blouse in Maa Behen is used to spark conversation about women's autonomy and choice.
Triveni credits writer Pooja Thulani for weaving this message into the story.
The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga, and was released on June 5.