Triveni denies Netflix's 'Maa Behen' referenced 'Choli Ke Peeche' Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Suresh Triveni, director of Netflix's Maa Behen, says he didn't think about the 1993 Khal Nayak song Choli Ke Peeche while making his film, even though some viewers have drawn comparisons.

He shared that these reactions were both surprising and heartening.

In Maa Behen, Madhuri Dixit plays Rekha, who faces judgment for wearing a sleeveless blouse, a piece of clothing that becomes her quiet act of rebellion against social norms.