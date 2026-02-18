'Tumbbad 2' adds 'Godzilla' artist, 'Harry Potter' designer to crew

The sequel to the critically acclaimed film Tumbbad is set to raise the bar with its international talent. Los Angeles-based concept artist and creature designer Simon Lee, popularly known as Spiderzero, has teamed up with acclaimed prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison for the project. The movie is being produced by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films and presented by Pen Studios's Dr. Jayantilal Gada.

Talent contribution Lee has worked on 'The Lord of the Rings' series Lee is globally known for his work in realistic but massive world-building. His previous projects include Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, Kong: Skull Island, Star Trek Beyond, Pacific Rim, Edge of Tomorrow, Maleficent, and Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. Harrison has worked on global productions such as Star Wars, World War Z, The Mummy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and all the Harry Potter films.

Film details 'Tumbbad' sequel aims to blend rooted storytelling with global visuals Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, "Given the mythology-heavy and atmospheric nature of Tumbbad, the sequel demands a deeper, more expansive visual language." "The idea is to blend rooted storytelling with world-class creature design and prosthetic work, and Simon and Shaune's experience makes them exciting additions." The original Tumbbad was released in 2018 and starred Shah, Mohammad Samad, Anita Date-Kelkar, and Rudra Soni.

Advertisement