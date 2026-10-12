Tyeb Mehta 2002 painting sells for ₹69.1cr at Volte Una

Tyeb Mehta's 2002 painting, a 2002 acrylic on canvas by modernist Tyeb Mehta, has set a new auction record for the artist, selling for an impressive ₹69.1 crore at a Volte Una auction on October 11.

The piece toured Mumbai, New Delhi, and New York before the big sale, with bidding starting at ₹33 crore and finishing up with a 15% buyer's premium included.