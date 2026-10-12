Tyeb Mehta 2002 painting sells for ₹69.1cr at Volte Una
Tyeb Mehta's 2002 painting, a 2002 acrylic on canvas by modernist Tyeb Mehta, has set a new auction record for the artist, selling for an impressive ₹69.1 crore at a Volte Una auction on October 11.
The piece toured Mumbai, New Delhi, and New York before the big sale, with bidding starting at ₹33 crore and finishing up with a 15% buyer's premium included.
Mehta's evolution and Indian art boom
Mehta was a major force in Indian modern art and part of the Progressive Artists Group. His work often tackled tough themes like human struggle.
His style shifted from expressionism in his early works to the minimalism of his later pieces over the years.
a 2002 acrylic on canvas by modernist Tyeb Mehta's record-breaking sale is another sign that Indian art is booming right now; earlier this year, even a Raja Ravi Varma painting crossed ₹167.2 crore at auction.