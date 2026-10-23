When, where to watch Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' on OTT 

Given that Bollywood films usually follow a six-to-eight-week window before landing on OTT, we can expect the comedy to follow a similar route.

Only if movies become superhits at the box office or if the makers aren't able to secure a digital deal does a flick get delayed in arriving on the small screen.

Udta Teer will have multiple films, Jailer 2, Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli, competing with it, though.