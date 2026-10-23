When, where to watch Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' on OTT
What's the story
The much-anticipated spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was released in theaters on Friday. The film has been receiving positive reviews for its unique blend of action, humor, and espionage. Now, viewers are eagerly waiting for its digital premiere. The movie's opening credits suggest that Netflix is likely to be the platform where it will make its digital debut after completing its theatrical run in the coming weeks.
OTT trend
Probable OTT window and box office competition
Given that Bollywood films usually follow a six-to-eight-week window before landing on OTT, we can expect the comedy to follow a similar route.
Only if movies become superhits at the box office or if the makers aren't able to secure a digital deal does a flick get delayed in arriving on the small screen.
Udta Teer will have multiple films, Jailer 2, Drishyam 3, Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli, competing with it, though.
Film overview
About the film and its cast
Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer revolves around a Pakistani spy (Khurrana) who loses his memory and inadvertently supports India.
The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, and Smita Tambe.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, it is co-produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.