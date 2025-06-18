What's the story

The iconic television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S is littered with catchphrases that made a lasting impact on popular culture.

However, the origins of the phrases, which were often said with impeccable timing, are surprisingly different and responsible for their popularity.

From off-the-cuff improvisations to cultural references, the inspiration behind these iconic lines is a delightful mix of creativity and serendipity.

Here's a look.