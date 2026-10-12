Universal nearly shelved Gibney's Musk documentary international release, talks resumed
Entertainment
Universal nearly backed out of releasing Alex Gibney's documentary on Elon Musk internationally after Musk called it a "hit piece that misses" following its Venice premiere.
The studio, with Variety reporting that it had been concerned about possible legal threats from Musk, wavered over their international release plans, but talks are now back on.
Universal proceeds despite Musk threats
Even as Musk ramped up his criticism and threatened legal action, Universal decided to move forward.
"We've always been committed to releasing this film, and our plans haven't changed," Universal said.