Hidden easter eggs in 'The Office' that'll blow your mind

We all love The Office, the mockumentary sitcom that never fails to tickle our funny bones. But do you know that beyond all the humor, the sitcom is also packed with hidden gems that even the biggest fans may have missed? These Easter eggs add more layers to the show, bringing out the creators' attention to detail. From subtle nods to running gags, here's what you missed!

Desk prank Jim's prank on Dwight's desk One of Jim's classic pranks was to encase Dwight's desk items in Jell-O. However, the prank wasn't just a one-time gag, but had recurred throughout the series. In later episodes, eagle-eyed viewers can spot Jell-O molds subtly placed in various scenes as a nod to this iconic prank. This continuity adds an extra layer of humor for fans who catch these details.

Art piece Pam's watercolor painting Pam Beesly's artistic talent is also highlighted in her watercolor paintings that are seen hanging around Dunder Mifflin's office. One particular painting of the office building itself becomes significant when it turns up at Michael Scott's condo during his farewell episode. This subtle placement emphasizes Pam's growth as an artist and her bond with her colleagues.

Chili recipe Kevin's secret recipe Kevin Malone is also known for his food obsession, particularly his iconic chili recipe, where he spills it all over the floor. In fact, the recipe was never revealed on screen. However, some dedicated fans found out that it was included as an Easter egg in NBC's promotional material after that episode aired.