Uorfi Javed, known for her roles in popular TV shows, has publicly criticized PETA India for their lack of assistance towards an injured animal.

After her friend, Shweta Gurmeet Kaur, was reportedly turned away by PETA due to their busy schedule, Javed took to Instagram to label the organization as a "scam" and "hypocrites".

Despite the viral backlash, PETA India has yet to respond to Javed's accusations.

Urfi Javed slams PETA India on social media

'Scam,' 'Bunch of hypocrites': Uorfi Javed bashes PETA

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Nov 11, 202411:35 am

What's the story Television actor and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed recently took to Instagram to slam People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The fashionista accused the animal rights organization of being a "scam" in her now-unavailable Instagram Story. This came after her friend, designer Shweta Gurmeet Kaur, shared an unpleasant experience with PETA India on her Instagram.﻿

Kaur's unpleasant experience with PETA India

Kaur had contacted PETA India for help with the injured animal. However, she was reportedly informed that the organization was too busy to assist. "I called @petaindia. They clearly said that they can't help because they are busy... And when I asked, please help, then she said we can't help and sharing some other pet help number they might help you," Kaur shared on Instagram.

Javed's response to Kaur's experience

Responding to Kaur's post, Javed expressed her anger at PETA India. She wrote, "@petaindia is a scam! Unless you're famous and they know they can get publicity out of you, they don't care. Bunch of hypocrites." "Also can someone please help @shwetagurmeetkaur to get aid for an injured animal," she added in her Instagram Story. The actor's criticism of the organization has since gone viral on social media platforms.

PETA India has not responded to Javed's criticism

So far, PETA India has not released any statement or response to Javed's criticism. On the work front, Javed was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video show Follow Kar Lo Yaar and has also appeared in popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also had a brief role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.