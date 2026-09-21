Urmila Matondkar to lead TVF's next Netflix show?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar has been roped in to lead a new Netflix India original series, reported What's on Netflix. The yet-to-be-titled project is being produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), which previously worked with Netflix on Kota Factory seasons 2 and 3, and Hello Bachhon. This marks Matondkar's return to the digital space after her stint as a judge on Zee TV's dance reality show DID Super Moms Season 3.
Role details
Series reportedly set around IITs
While the plot of the upcoming series is under wraps, sources told the outlet that it will be set around the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Matondkar will reportedly play a principal in this setting. The rest of the cast has not been revealed yet.
The show is currently in production, with an expected release on Netflix by mid-2027.
Production team
Meet the team behind the project
The upcoming series will be directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, with Puneet Batra as the writer.
The duo has previously worked together on TVF's 2018 coming-of-age romantic drama Flames.
Malhotra has also directed Cubicles and Sixer for TVF, while Batra is known for his writing credits on Kota Factory, Operation MBBS, and Court Kacheri.
Career updates
Matondkar's return to screen after over a decade
The Netflix series will be one of Matondkar's comeback projects after a hiatus of over a decade.
She was seen in the 2014 Marathi film Ajoba in a substantial lead role, and her last film appearance was in a song in Sanjay Dutt's Blackmail (2018).
She is also working on a thriller series titled Tiwari.
Meanwhile, TVF is gearing up for its first theatrical production, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia on September 25.