Vairamuthu says Rajinikanth hinted at a Tamil and English autobiography
Big news for Rajinikanth fans: Seven-time National Award-winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu just shared that the superstar's much-awaited autobiography may well be released in both Tamil and English.
After chatting with Rajinikanth about art and life, Vairamuthu says the actor hinted at the possibility of the autobiography coming out both in Tamil and English.
'Jailer 2' trailer excites fans
The buzz around Rajinikanth's autobiography is only getting stronger, and the new Jailer 2 trailer is adding to the excitement.
The film, dropping October 15, shows him as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, still mysterious and surrounded by danger.
With Nelson Dilipkumar directing and stars like Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan joining in, both the movie and book are set to keep fans hooked this month.