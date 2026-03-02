'Varanasi' is first Indian film to be shot in Antarctica

SS Rajamouli 's upcoming action-adventure, Varanasi, has reportedly become the first Indian film to be shot in Antarctica. It is also the fourth feature film globally to have scenes filmed on the icy continent. The other three films are, according to Bollywood Hungama, South of Sanity (2012), The Odyssey (2016), and Virus (1980).

Unique achievement Other films set in Antarctica were not filmed there Apart from being the first Indian film shot in Antarctica, Varanasi is reportedly the first-ever film to cover the Ross Ice Shelf on screen. Many movies set in Antarctica, like The Thing and Eight Below, have used VFX or other locations but never actually filmed there. Scott of the Antarctic had pre-production landscape shots taken on location, but principal photography was done elsewhere.

Film synopsis More about 'Varanasi' While the film's plot is under wraps, it reportedly follows Rudhra (Mahesh Babu) as the city of Varanasi prepares for an asteroid's arrival. The story unfolds across different timelines and continents. Apart from Antarctica, the film has been shot in international locations like Kenya. It also marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after nearly seven years. Earlier on Monday, Chopra Jonas confirmed shooting in Antarctica while replying to a tweet by Babu.

Advertisement