Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' postponed?
What's the story
SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, has reportedly been postponed from its original April 7, 2027, release date due to delays in its visual effects work. The team is now eyeing an August 2027 release. A report by TrackTollywood suggests that three possible dates are being considered: July 29, August 5, and August 12. However, the team is leaning toward an August release for a longer theatrical run.
Strategic shift
Strategic shift for 'Varanasi'
The decision to push Varanasi's release to August means sacrificing the long holiday stretch which April 7 offered, with Ugadi and Ram Navami falling a week apart.
However, this strategic shift allows the team to devote more time to the visual effects and ensures a longer, uninterrupted run in theaters throughout August and September.
The final release date will reportedly be announced by the makers soon.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Varanasi'
Varanasi marks Rajamouli's first project after RRR and his debut collaboration with Babu.
The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.
The movie is a globe-trotting action-adventure set across different timelines, featuring a major episode based on the Ramayana that took 60 days to shoot.
KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are producing the project under Sri Durga Arts, with MM Keeravani composing the music.
It will be released worldwide in different formats, including IMAX.