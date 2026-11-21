Varghese, who played Shelly in 'Johny Walker,' dies aged 56
Robin Varghese, who won hearts as Shelly in the classic Malayalam film Johny Walker (1992), has died at 56.
Originally from Kunnamthanam, Varghese first got into entertainment through the Cochin Chorus mimicry group.
Varghese 'Solamante Manavatti Sophia' online condolences
Varghese became a familiar face after Johny Walker and later appeared in Solamante Manavatti Sophia (2019). He developed a connection with online cinema communities over the years, trying to locate fellow actors from Johny Walker.
After news of his passing, several members of online cinema communities expressed their condolences on social media, and many took to social media to remember the actor and share tributes.