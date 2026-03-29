Varma criticizes Bollywood silence over 'Dhurandhar 2' box office success Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma is not happy with Bollywood for staying quiet about Dhurandhar 2, which has been smashing box office records since its March 19 release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film's huge success hasn't gotten much love from the industry, and Varma described the reaction as the loud silence from the rest of the film industry.