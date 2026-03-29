Varma criticizes Bollywood silence over 'Dhurandhar 2' box office success
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma is not happy with Bollywood for staying quiet about Dhurandhar 2, which has been smashing box office records since its March 19 release.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film's huge success hasn't gotten much love from the industry, and Varma described the reaction as the loud silence from the rest of the film industry.
Varma urges study of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Varma urged filmmakers to study Dhurandhar 2 as an ultra-fresh course in filmmaking, suggesting maybe its massive impact left people speechless.
With Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also in the cast, the movie has already pulled in over ₹1,226 crore worldwide in just 10 days, a number that's hard to ignore.