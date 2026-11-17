Varma hails Tiwari's 'Ramayana' as Taj Mahal for Indian cinema
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just called Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana the Taj Mahal of Indian cinema, saying its scale and vision matter way more than its reported budget.
He especially appreciated Ranbir Kapoor's restrained portrayal of Lord Ram and feels the film's ambition will be what people remember.
'Ramayana' called a milestone sequel 2028
Ramayana, which dropped on November 5, 2026, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The film brings together big names like producer Namit Malhotra and composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
It's already being called a milestone for Indian movies, and there's a sequel planned for 2028.