Varma says the future belongs to people who use AI
filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma thinks the future belongs to people who actually use AI tools.
In his post "The AI Truth Bomb," he points out that many folks (like software engineers, marketers, analysts, and designers) are already using AI (think ChatGPT or Claude) to get more done, secretly and deliberately.
Varma urges open AI use
Varma says companies are keeping employees on the payroll while much of the work is being powered by AI behind the scenes.
He believes that soon, openly using AI will be a must at work.
As he puts it, The future will be in getting their AI usage into the open. Using it openly, aggressively, and without guilt.
Whatever else the future holds, one brutal certainty is... people who use AI will replace people who don't.