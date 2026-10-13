Varma's 'Ruhani & Dolma' premieres at Oscar qualifying Tasveer Festival

Starring Kalki Koechlin and Namit Das, the film explores what happens when scientific curiosity collides with spiritual searching. As Ruhani transforms into Dolma, a Buddhist nun, the story sparks a thoughtful conversation between evidence and belief.

Director Varma wanted this blend to feel real. Koechlin says, "Ruhani & Dolma is a film about what happens when ego is replaced by curiosity, and about the delicate balance between proof and faith, knowledge and intuition, new discoveries and ancient practices. It is also a film about love and the nonlinear ways in which we can fall back into feeling deeply, without warning and with no regard for the passage of time." while Das praises how working with real monks made everything more authentic.