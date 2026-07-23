Varun Grover slams cop threatening students with fake drug case
What's the story
A Mumbai Police officer, Pawan Sangle, has been suspended after a video of him threatening student protesters with false drug cases went viral. The clip shows Sangle warning the detained students that if they protest again, he will ruin their lives by planting drugs on them. The incident took place during the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi and similar demonstrations in Mumbai.
Reaction
'A unique, new era of dissent in India'
Lyricist Varun Grover reacted to the video on Instagram, noting two things: "1. The cluelessness of the boomer cop about being recorded."
"2. The chill DGAF attitude of the boy."
"This gap between authority and disdain for it is the center of this protest. A unique, new era of dissent in India."
Video details
'I will put 50-50gm of powder in your bags'
In the viral video, the police officer can be seen warning a group of young protesters inside a police van.
The officer says, "I will put 50-50gm of powder in your bags, and your life will be finished."
He also complains that their protests have made his life difficult and warns them against participating in any further agitation.
Investigation underway
Inquiry ordered into incident
The Mumbai Police have ordered an inquiry into the incident and suspended Sangle until the investigation is complete.
A senior state government official confirmed this to Hindustan Times, saying, "Taking a serious note of the video, the state government has ordered a probe against Pawan Sangle."
The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many demanding action against the officer.
Protest details
Incident comes amid wave of student protests in Mumbai
The incident comes amid a wave of student protests in Mumbai over the last few days.
Thousands of students have taken to the streets in solidarity with the CJP-led agitation in New Delhi, demanding accountability from the government over alleged examination irregularities.
The protests have been largely peaceful, but tensions escalated during Sansad Chalo march on Monday.