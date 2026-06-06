'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' mints over ₹7cr on Day 1
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan, has opened to a decent response at the Indian box office. The romantic comedy was released on Friday with hopes of reviving the charm of classic Bollywood entertainers from the 1990s. It earned ₹7.5 crore on its opening day, per Sacnilk.
Box office battle
'Peddi' dominates over 'Hai Jawani...'
The film was released across 9,081 shows domestically, and the India gross collection is around ₹9 crore. It also earned another ₹2 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross total to approximately ₹11 crore. The film faces stiff competition from Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi, which has earned over ₹96 crore domestically since its release on Thursday.
Ensemble cast
More about the film
The film stars Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The story revolves around a chaotic love triangle packed with romance, misunderstandings, and comic situations. Staying true to David's signature style, the film relies on fast-paced humor and colorful characters. It also features an ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar, among others.
Production insights
Music and production details
Produced by Tips Films and co-produced by Maximilian Films, the project has also attracted attention for its music. The soundtrack includes songs such as WOW, Tera Ho Jaun, and Vyah Karwado Ji. Now, the weekend collections are crucial for the movie to do well. Notably, David has announced that he will retire from the industry after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.