'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' mints over ₹7cr on Day 1

Production insights

Music and production details

Produced by Tips Films and co-produced by Maximilian Films, the project has also attracted attention for its music. The soundtrack includes songs such as WOW, Tera Ho Jaun, and Vyah Karwado Ji. Now, the weekend collections are crucial for the movie to do well. Notably, David has announced that he will retire from the industry after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.