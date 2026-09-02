Vedika Pinto might star opposite Lakshya in Prosit Roy's next
What's the story
Vedika Pinto, who was recently seen in Musafir Cafe, is in line to star opposite Lakshya in director Prosit Roy's upcoming psychological drama. The untitled film is being touted as a unique psychological love story and is expected to be an interesting addition to the genre.
Casting details
'The role requires someone who can bring freshness'
A source told Pinkvilla, "Vedika is the best choice for this character. The role requires someone who can bring freshness and intensity to the part, and she fits the character beautifully."
"Prosit was very clear about the kind of energy he wanted opposite Lakshya, and Vedika came across as the perfect choice. Their pairing is fresh, and that is one of the things the makers are excited about."
Plot details
More about the film and Pinto's role
The film is expected to delve into psychological twists in a love story. Unlike a conventional love story, the narrative will use its psychological elements to add another layer to the romance.
Pinto is coming off the success of Musafir Cafe and is expected to take on a very different part in this film. It will be interesting to see how she approaches the emotionally demanding role and pairs up with Lakshya.
Timeline
Meanwhile, here's more on 'Musafir Cafe' and its success
The makers are reportedly planning to begin production later this year, with a release date set for 2027.
Pinto's recent success in Musafir Cafe, which premiered on Netflix on July 24 and has already been renewed for a second season, adds to the anticipation surrounding her role in this upcoming project.
The romantic drama series is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel of the same name and also stars Mahima Makwana and Vikrant Massey.