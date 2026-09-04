'Musafir Cafe': Vedika Pinto wants a role 'polarising to Sudha'

Pinto revealed, "Sudha is like a tried and tested character who people have loved, and my pursuit is to keep her alive."

"I have the opportunity to do that with Musafir Cafe season two."

"But I think that will also help me because in our industry, stars are very, very commonly stereotyped."

"After one character works really well, they will be like, 'Oh, he can only do this.' But I want to break that."