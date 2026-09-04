'Musafir Cafe': Vedika Pinto wants a role 'polarising to Sudha'
What's the story
Vedika Pinto, riding high on the success of her recent show Musafir Cafe, revealed that she recently turned down a role that closely resembled her beloved character, Sudha. Speaking to HT City, she said, "Initially, right after Musafir Cafe released...I felt like I should stick to maybe this genre because...it's working for me." However, she decided against it. She added, "Right now, what's exciting to me is to do something that is quite polarising to Sudha."
Typecasting challenge
Pinto says stars are 'commonly stereotyped'
Pinto revealed, "Sudha is like a tried and tested character who people have loved, and my pursuit is to keep her alive."
"I have the opportunity to do that with Musafir Cafe season two."
"But I think that will also help me because in our industry, stars are very, very commonly stereotyped."
"After one character works really well, they will be like, 'Oh, he can only do this.' But I want to break that."
Career strategy
'There is a safety net'
Pinto sees her role in Musafir Cafe Season 2 as a safety net that allows her to take risks with other projects.
She said, "There is a safety net. But if I have that safety net, then let's have some fun also."
"I really just want to push myself. I have to see what is possible. Maybe some things will work, maybe some things won't."
Career trajectory
'Musafir Cafe' success led to consistent work for Pinto
The success of Musafir Cafe has brought Pinto a new phase in her career, with work becoming more consistent.
"Up until now, I didn't have constant work. So this is the first time in my career, and I'm hoping it's feeling like now the ball is rolling," she says.
"It's hectic, it's crazy, it's chaotic, it's a lot of fun, but you do feel the scarcity."