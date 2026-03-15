Who was Madhu Malhotra? 'Great Gambler' actor dies at 71

Veteran actor Madhu Malhotra, known for her memorable supporting roles in Hindi films of the 1980s and 1990s, died at 71 on March 13. The news was confirmed by Film Information, a trade magazine. Despite never being a lead actor, she is fondly remembered for her performances in several blockbusters like Subhash Ghai 's Hero (1983) and Raj N Sippy's Satte Pe Satta (1982).

Career highlights Early films and collaborations with big directors Malhotra made her acting debut with the Ramsay Brothers's horror film Andhera in 1975. She then entered mainstream Hindi cinema with Shakti Samanta's The Great Gambler (1979), where she played Amitabh Bachchan's character Jay's sister. A frequent collaborator of Ghai, she also appeared as Pinky in his 1980 hit Karz, starring Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, and Tina Munim.

Lasting impact Her memorable roles in the early 1980s Malhotra's most memorable performance came in Ghai's Hero as the gypsy woman in Reshma's popular song Lambi Judai. The film marked the breakthrough of Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, and brought acclaim to Malhotra for her memorable performance. She also played Prem Chopra's love interest in J Om Prakash's Aas Paas (1981) and Anil Kapoor's sister in Harmesh Malhotra's Heer Ranjha (1992).

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