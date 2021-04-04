-
Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at 88Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 06:20 pm
-
Veteran actress Shashikala passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.
Writer Kiran Kotrial informed about her demise on social media. However, an official statement from the family is still awaited.
She reportedly breathed her last at her Mumbai residence.
The actress who had an illustrious career featured in over 100 films, including Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baadshah, and many others.
-
-
Work
Shashikala starred in over 100 films
-
The actress who started working at an early age to support her family has been a part of many movies like Bimla, Anupama, Waqt, and Khubsoorat.
Her negative role in Aarti also earned her a Filmfare Award in 1962.
Her roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as well as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (as Salman Khan's grandmother) are memorable ones for the new generation.
-
Career
She also worked in television
-
Shashikala also played the grandmother's role on the popular children's show Sonpari, which was widely loved.
She was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the V Shantaram Awards in 2009.
The actress, who was also known for her portrayal of negative characters, won another Filmfare for her role in Gumrah in 1963.
She married Om Prakash Saigal and is survived by two daughters.
-
Condolences
Condolences poured in on social media
-
As soon as the news of Shashikala's demise broke, many people offered their condolences.
Politician Sharad Pawar expressed sadness and tweeted, "She made a significant mark on Indian film industry with her hardearned and well-deserved career (sic)."
NCP leader Praful Patel also offered his condolences to her family and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."
-
Profile
Shashikala was honored with Padma Shri in 2007
-
After her father went bankrupt, Shashikala, who was born in Solapur, shifted to Mumbai (erstwhile Bombay) at a young age to find work in Bollywood as she was the most talented kid in the family.
Through years of hard work, she carved a niche for herself and was even honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2007 for her contribution to cinema.