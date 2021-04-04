Veteran actress Shashikala passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Writer Kiran Kotrial informed about her demise on social media. However, an official statement from the family is still awaited. She reportedly breathed her last at her Mumbai residence. The actress who had an illustrious career featured in over 100 films, including Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baadshah, and many others.

Work Shashikala starred in over 100 films

The actress who started working at an early age to support her family has been a part of many movies like Bimla, Anupama, Waqt, and Khubsoorat. Her negative role in Aarti also earned her a Filmfare Award in 1962. Her roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as well as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (as Salman Khan's grandmother) are memorable ones for the new generation.

Career She also worked in television

Shashikala also played the grandmother's role on the popular children's show Sonpari, which was widely loved. She was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the V Shantaram Awards in 2009. The actress, who was also known for her portrayal of negative characters, won another Filmfare for her role in Gumrah in 1963. She married Om Prakash Saigal and is survived by two daughters.

Condolences Condolences poured in on social media

As soon as the news of Shashikala's demise broke, many people offered their condolences. Politician Sharad Pawar expressed sadness and tweeted, "She made a significant mark on Indian film industry with her hardearned and well-deserved career (sic)." NCP leader Praful Patel also offered his condolences to her family and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."

Profile Shashikala was honored with Padma Shri in 2007